Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Francisco Lindor and others are available in the New York Yankees-New York Mets matchup at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Carlos Rodón Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Rodon Stats

Carlos Rodon (0-3) will take the mound for the Yankees, his fourth start of the season.

Rodon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jul. 19 4.1 4 6 6 3 5 at Rockies Jul. 14 5.0 4 4 4 6 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 5.1 4 2 2 2 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torres Stats

Torres has 99 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 39 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.331/.437 on the year.

Torres hopes to build on a 14-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .366 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has collected 87 hits with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He's slashed .249/.334/.393 on the season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Jul. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 23 4-for-4 3 1 2 8 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 22 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 42 walks and 62 RBI (87 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.

He has a .231/.316/.452 slash line on the season.

Lindor will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 25 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 2 at Red Sox Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has nine doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 37 walks and 68 RBI (74 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .218/.316/.504 slash line on the year.

Alonso has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 25 3-for-4 2 2 5 9 0 at Red Sox Jul. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 2-for-4 2 0 0 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

