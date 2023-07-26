The New York Mets (47-53) will attempt to sweep the New York Yankees (53-48) at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees will call on Carlos Rodon (0-3) against the Mets and Jose Quintana (0-1).

Yankees vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (0-3, 7.36 ERA) vs Quintana - NYM (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

The Yankees will send Rodon (0-3) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up six earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 7.36 ERA this season with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.5 walks per nine across three games.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Quintana

Quintana (0-1) takes the mound first for the Mets to make his second start this season.

In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In one appearances this season, he has put up a 3.60 ERA and averages 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .316 against him.

