Jule Niemeier (No. 106) will face Yulia Putintseva (No. 58) in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg on Wednesday, July 26.

Putintseva is getting -150 odds to claim a win against Niemeier (+115).

Yulia Putintseva vs. Jule Niemeier Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Yulia Putintseva vs. Jule Niemeier Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yulia Putintseva has a 60.0% chance to win.

Yulia Putintseva Jule Niemeier -150 Odds to Win Match +115 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Yulia Putintseva vs. Jule Niemeier Trends and Insights

Putintseva took down Elsa Jacquemot 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Niemeier defeated Ella Seidel 7-6, 1-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Through 40 matches over the past year (across all court types), Putintseva has played 22.1 games per match and won 49.8% of them.

Putintseva has played 14 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 22.5 games per match.

Niemeier has played 31 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 22.7 games per match and winning 47.4% of those games.

Niemeier has averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set through seven matches on clay courts in the past year.

Putintseva and Niemeier have played one time dating back to 2015, in the US Open Round of 64. Niemeier was victorious in that match 6-4, 6-3.

Niemeier and Putintseva have competed in two sets against on another, with Niemeier claiming two of them.

Niemeier and Putintseva have squared off in 19 total games, and Niemeier has won more often, capturing 12 of them.

In one match between Putintseva and Niemeier, they have played 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

