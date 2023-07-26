On Wednesday, Otto Virtanen (No. 132 in the world) takes on Zizou Bergs (No. 158) in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023.

Bergs is getting -250 odds to claim a win against Virtanen (+175).

Zizou Bergs vs. Otto Virtanen Match Information

  • Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, July 26
  • Venue: Tennisclub Zug
  • Location: Zug, Switzerland
  • Court Surface: Clay

Zizou Bergs vs. Otto Virtanen Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Zizou Bergs has a 71.4% chance to win.

Zizou Bergs Otto Virtanen
-250 Odds to Win Match +175
71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4%
58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

Zizou Bergs vs. Otto Virtanen Trends and Insights

  • Bergs is looking to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 215-ranked Maximilian Neuchrist in Monday's Round of 32.
  • Virtanen took home the win 7-6, 6-4 versus Ergi Kirkin in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Bergs has played 25 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.7 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches).
  • In his 10 matches on clay over the past year, Bergs has played an average of 23.8 games (23.8 in best-of-three matches).
  • In his 17 matches in the past year across all court types, Virtanen is averaging 23.5 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 45.4% of those games.
  • In nine matches on clay courts in the past year, Virtanen has averaged 23.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 42.8% of the games.
  • This is the first time that Bergs and Virtanen have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

