On Wednesday, Otto Virtanen (No. 132 in the world) takes on Zizou Bergs (No. 158) in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023.

Bergs is getting -250 odds to claim a win against Virtanen (+175).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Zizou Bergs vs. Otto Virtanen Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Zizou Bergs vs. Otto Virtanen Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Zizou Bergs has a 71.4% chance to win.

Zizou Bergs Otto Virtanen -250 Odds to Win Match +175 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Zizou Bergs vs. Otto Virtanen Trends and Insights

Bergs is looking to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 215-ranked Maximilian Neuchrist in Monday's Round of 32.

Virtanen took home the win 7-6, 6-4 versus Ergi Kirkin in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Bergs has played 25 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.7 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 10 matches on clay over the past year, Bergs has played an average of 23.8 games (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his 17 matches in the past year across all court types, Virtanen is averaging 23.5 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 45.4% of those games.

In nine matches on clay courts in the past year, Virtanen has averaged 23.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 42.8% of the games.

This is the first time that Bergs and Virtanen have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.