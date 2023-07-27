Arantxa Rus will meet Eva Lys in the Hamburg quarterfinals on Thursday, July 27.

In this Quarterfinal match against Lys (+140), Rus is the favorite with -185 odds.

Arantxa Rus vs. Eva Lys Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Arantxa Rus vs. Eva Lys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arantxa Rus has a 64.9% chance to win.

Arantxa Rus Eva Lys -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 56.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.5

Arantxa Rus vs. Eva Lys Trends and Insights

Rus is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win over No. 66-ranked Nadia Podoroska in Wednesday's Round of 16.

Lys beat Panna Udvardy 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Rus has played 21.9 games per match in her 22 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Rus has played 13 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 21.2 games per match.

In the past year, Lys has played 19 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.6% of the games. She averages 19.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Lys has averaged 16.0 games per match and 10.7 games per set through two matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

In the lone match between Rus and Lys dating back to 2015, in the Grand est open 88 quarterfinals, Rus came out on top 6-4, 6-4.

Rus and Lys have faced off in two total sets, with Rus claiming two of them and Lys zero.

Rus has won 12 games (60.0% win rate) against Lys, who has secured eight games.

In one head-to-head match, Rus and Lys are averaging 20 games and two sets per match.

