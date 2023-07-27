In a match scheduled for Thursday, Dusan Lajovic (No. 60 in rankings) will meet Arthur Fils (No. 71) in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg European Open.

In the Round of 16, Fils is the favorite against Lajovic, with -120 odds against the underdog's -105.

Arthur Fils vs. Dusan Lajovic Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Arthur Fils vs. Dusan Lajovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Fils has a 54.5% chance to win.

Arthur Fils Dusan Lajovic -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 50.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.2

Arthur Fils vs. Dusan Lajovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Fils defeated Daniel Elahi Galan 7-5, 7-5.

Lajovic came out on top 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 versus Miomir Kecmanovic in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In his 29 matches over the past year across all court types, Fils has played an average of 21.4 games (20.7 in best-of-three matches).

In his 14 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Fils has played an average of 22.2 games (21.2 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Lajovic has competed in 43 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.1% of the games. He averages 22.7 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

On clay, Lajovic has played 30 matches and averaged 22.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

This is the first time that Fils and Lajovic have matched up in the last five years.

