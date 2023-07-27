Fabio Fognini (No. 137) will take on Aziz Dougaz (No. 227) in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 on Thursday, July 27.

Fognini carries -350 odds to win a spot in the quarterfinals against Dougaz (+230).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Aziz Dougaz vs. Fabio Fognini Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aziz Dougaz vs. Fabio Fognini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Fabio Fognini has a 77.8% chance to win.

Aziz Dougaz Fabio Fognini +230 Odds to Win Match -350 30.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 36.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Aziz Dougaz vs. Fabio Fognini Trends and Insights

Dougaz advanced past Jelle Sels 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Fognini came out on top 6-4, 6-2 versus Kilian Feldbausch in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Dougaz has played eight matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 18.8 games per match (18.8 in best-of-three matches).

Fognini has played 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.5 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.1% of those games.

In 14 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Fognini has averaged 25.1 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set, winning 51.7% of the games.

Dougaz and Fognini have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.