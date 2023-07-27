Bernarda Pera will meet Diana Shnaider in the Hamburg quarterfinals on Thursday, July 27.

In this Quarterfinal matchup, Pera is favored (-155) versus Shnaider (+120) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Bernarda Pera vs. Diana Shnaider Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bernarda Pera vs. Diana Shnaider Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Bernarda Pera has a 60.8% chance to win.

Bernarda Pera Diana Shnaider -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +750 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.8% 52.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bernarda Pera vs. Diana Shnaider Trends and Insights

Pera took down Kaia Kanepi 7-6, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Shnaider made it to the quarterfinals by taking down No. 61-ranked Julia Grabher 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday.

In her 45 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Pera has played an average of 22.4 games.

Pera has played 14 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.1 games per match.

Shnaider has played 18 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 50.4% of those games.

On clay, Shnaider has played seven matches and averaged 20.1 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Pera and Shnaider have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Hungarian Grand Prix Round of 32. Shnaider won that match 6-4, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Shnaider has secured two against Pera (100.0%), while Pera has claimed zero.

Shnaider has bettered Pera in 13 of 22 total games between them, good for a 59.1% winning percentage.

In one head-to-head match, Pera and Shnaider are averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.