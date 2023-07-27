In the Round of 16 of the Hamburg European Open on Thursday, Casper Ruud (ranked No. 4) faces Cristian Garin (No. 120).

Ruud is the favorite (-450) in this match, compared to the underdog Garin, who is +310.

Casper Ruud vs. Cristian Garin Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Casper Ruud vs. Cristian Garin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has an 81.8% chance to win.

Casper Ruud Cristian Garin -450 Odds to Win Match +310 +300 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 25.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 60.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.8

Casper Ruud vs. Cristian Garin Trends and Insights

Ruud is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 victory over No. 64-ranked Sebastian Baez in Wednesday's Round of 32.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Garin defeated No. 164-ranked Hugo Dellien, winning 6-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Ruud has played 27.6 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 61 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 27 matches on clay over the past year, Ruud has played an average of 25.2 games (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

Garin has averaged 23.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 39 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.9% of the games.

On clay courts, Garin has played 20 matches and averaged 23.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

In head-to-head meetings, Garin has compiled two wins, while Ruud has zero. In their last meeting on March 12, 2023, Garin was victorious 6-4, 7-6.

In four total sets against one another, Garin has clinched four, while Ruud has secured zero.

Garin and Ruud have faced off in 43 total games, with Garin winning 25 and Ruud securing 18.

Ruud and Garin have played two times, averaging 21.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

