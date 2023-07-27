In the Ladies Open Lausanne Round of 16 on Thursday, No. 84-ranked Clara Burel takes on No. 53 Emma Navarro.

Navarro carries -225 odds to claim a spot in the quarterfinals versus Burel (+170).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Clara Burel vs. Emma Navarro Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Clara Burel vs. Emma Navarro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emma Navarro has a 69.2% chance to win.

Clara Burel Emma Navarro +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +700 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 44.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Clara Burel vs. Emma Navarro Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 105-ranked Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday, Burel advanced to the Round of 16.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Navarro took down No. 164-ranked Leolia Jeanjean, winning 6-0, 6-0.

Burel has played 23.2 games per match in her 30 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Burel has played 13 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.8 games per match.

Navarro is averaging 19.9 games per match through her 21 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.8% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Navarro has played nine matches and averaged 19.8 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

Burel and Navarro have played one time dating back to 2015, in the 2022 Colina, Chile Women Singles Round of 16. Navarro won that matchup 6-3, 6-3.

Navarro and Burel have played two sets, and Navarro has emerged with the upper hand, claiming victory in all of them.

Navarro has won 12 games (66.7% win rate) versus Burel, who has secured six games.

Navarro and Burel have played one time, and they have averaged 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.