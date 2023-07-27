Daniel Altmaier vs. Andrey Rublev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hamburg European Open
In the Hamburg European Open Round of 16 on Thursday, we have a matchup of No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev versus No. 61 Daniel Altmaier.
Rublev has -500 odds to bring home a victory against Altmaier (+333).
Daniel Altmaier vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information
- Tournament: The Hamburg European Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, July 27
- Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh
- Location: Hamburg, Germany
- Court Surface: Clay
Daniel Altmaier vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 83.3% chance to win.
|Daniel Altmaier
|Andrey Rublev
|+333
|Odds to Win Match
|-500
|+3300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+200
|23.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|83.3%
|2.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|33.3%
|39
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61
Daniel Altmaier vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Altmaier defeated Richard Gasquet 7-5, 6-4.
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Rublev took down No. 54-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles, winning 5-7, 6-1, 7-6.
- In his 34 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Altmaier has played an average of 25.7 games (22.5 in best-of-three matches).
- On clay, Altmaier has played 18 matches over the past year, totaling 24.9 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.0% of games.
- Rublev is averaging 26.3 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 81 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 54.7% of those games.
- On clay surfaces, Rublev has played 22 matches and averaged 25.5 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.
- Altmaier and Rublev have not competed against each other since 2015.
