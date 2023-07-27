In the Hamburg European Open Round of 16 on Thursday, we have a matchup of No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev versus No. 61 Daniel Altmaier.

Rublev has -500 odds to bring home a victory against Altmaier (+333).

Daniel Altmaier vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Daniel Altmaier vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 83.3% chance to win.

Daniel Altmaier Andrey Rublev +333 Odds to Win Match -500 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +200 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 33.3% 39 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61

Daniel Altmaier vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Altmaier defeated Richard Gasquet 7-5, 6-4.

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Rublev took down No. 54-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles, winning 5-7, 6-1, 7-6.

In his 34 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Altmaier has played an average of 25.7 games (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Altmaier has played 18 matches over the past year, totaling 24.9 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.0% of games.

Rublev is averaging 26.3 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 81 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 54.7% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Rublev has played 22 matches and averaged 25.5 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Altmaier and Rublev have not competed against each other since 2015.

