No. 30-ranked Daniel Evans will meet No. 88 Dominik Koepfer in the Truist Atlanta Open Round of 16 on Thursday, July 27.

Against the underdog Koepfer (+105), Evans is favored (-135) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Daniel Evans vs. Dominik Koepfer Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Daniel Evans vs. Dominik Koepfer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Evans has a 57.4% chance to win.

Daniel Evans Dominik Koepfer -135 Odds to Win Match +105 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 52.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.9

Daniel Evans vs. Dominik Koepfer Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Evans was beaten by No. 79-ranked Quentin Halys, 2-6, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6, in the Round of 128.

Koepfer took home the win 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 versus John Isner in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Evans has played 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.4 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

Evans has played 24.5 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 34 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past 12 months, Koepfer has played 11 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.2% of the games. He averages 23.4 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.

Koepfer has averaged 23.1 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set in seven matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 49.4% of those games.

Evans and Koepfer have met once dating back to 2015, in the 2019 ATP Challenger Nottingham, Great Britain Men Singles quarterfinals. Evans was victorious in that match 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.

Evans and Koepfer have squared off in three sets against each other, with Evans taking two of them.

Evans has the edge in 36 total games versus Koepfer, claiming 19 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Evans and Koepfer are averaging 36.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

