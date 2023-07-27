On Thursday, Danka Kovinic (No. 97 in the world) faces Diane Parry (No. 90) in the Round of 16 of the Ladies Open Lausanne.

With -160 odds, Kovinic is the favorite against Parry (+125) for this match.

Diane Parry vs. Danka Kovinic Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Diane Parry vs. Danka Kovinic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Danka Kovinic has a 61.5% chance to win.

Diane Parry Danka Kovinic +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 48.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.2

Diane Parry vs. Danka Kovinic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Parry defeated Fiona Ferro 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.

Kovinic defeated Jenny Duerst 6-0, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Parry has played 28 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.9 games per match.

On clay, Parry has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 49.1% of games.

In her 22 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Kovinic is averaging 19.2 games per match while winning 44.0% of those games.

In seven matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Kovinic has averaged 17.9 games per match and 10.4 games per set, winning 40.8% of the games.

Parry and Kovinic have not matched up against each other since 2015.

