Dimitar Kuzmanov (No. 174 ranking) will take on Matteo Gigante (No. 209) in the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 on Thursday, July 27.

Kuzmanov and Gigante both carry -120 odds to win, setting this Quarterfinal match as even odds.

Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Matteo Gigante Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Matteo Gigante Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, push has a 54.5% chance to win.

Dimitar Kuzmanov Matteo Gigante -120 Odds to Win Match -120 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 51.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.7

Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Matteo Gigante Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Kuzmanov beat Dylan Dietrich 6-2, 6-1.

Gigante beat Dalibor Svrcina 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Kuzmanov has played 17 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.4 games per match (20.4 in best-of-three matches).

In his 10 matches on clay over the past year, Kuzmanov has played an average of 19.3 games (19.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his eight matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Gigante is averaging 24.6 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.2% of those games.

Gigante has averaged 25.8 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in five matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Kuzmanov and Gigante have played in the last five years.

