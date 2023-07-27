Geoffrey Blancaneaux (No. 185 ranking) will face Joris de Loore (No. 202) in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 on Thursday, July 27.

de Loore is favored (-125) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Blancaneaux, who is -110.

Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs. Joris de Loore Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs. Joris de Loore Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Joris de Loore has a 55.6% chance to win.

Geoffrey Blancaneaux Joris de Loore -110 Odds to Win Match -125 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 54 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46

Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs. Joris de Loore Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 271-ranked Manuel Guinard 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 on Wednesday, Blancaneaux reached the Round of 16.

de Loore made it to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 106-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday.

In his 29 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Blancaneaux has played an average of 25.2 games (25.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his seven matches on clay over the past year, Blancaneaux has played an average of 22.9 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

de Loore has averaged 22.5 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his two matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 42.2% of the games.

In one match on clay surfaces in the past year, de Loore has averaged 18.0 games per match (18.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.0 games per set, winning 33.3% of the games.

This is the first time that Blancaneaux and de Loore have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

