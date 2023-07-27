No. 146-ranked Heather Watson will face No. 240 Yuliya Hatouka in the BNP Paribas Poland Open Round of 16 on Thursday, July 27.

Watson is getting -225 odds to claim a spot in the quarterfinals over Hatouka (+175).

Heather Watson vs. Yuliya Hatouka Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Heather Watson vs. Yuliya Hatouka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Heather Watson has a 69.2% chance to win.

Heather Watson Yuliya Hatouka -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 63.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.7

Heather Watson vs. Yuliya Hatouka Trends and Insights

Watson advanced past Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Hatouka won 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 against Jessika Ponchet in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Watson has played 32 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.0 games per match.

On hard courts, Watson has played 19 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.2 games per match while winning 50.5% of games.

Hatouka has played two matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 22.5 games per match and winning 31.1% of those games.

Hatouka has played two matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.5 games per match and 9.0 games per set while winning 31.1% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Watson and Hatouka have not competed against each other.

