On Thursday, Jaume Munar (No. 104 in the world) faces Fabian Marozsan (No. 87) in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

In this Round of 16 match against Marozsan (-105), Munar is favored with -120 odds.

Jaume Munar vs. Fabian Marozsan Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Jaume Munar vs. Fabian Marozsan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jaume Munar has a 54.5% chance to win.

Jaume Munar Fabian Marozsan -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +900 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 48.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.6

Jaume Munar vs. Fabian Marozsan Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Munar defeated No. 65-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Marozsan advanced to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 110-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday.

Through 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Munar has played 23.2 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 46.5% of them.

Munar has played 22 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 22.4 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches).

Marozsan is averaging 24.5 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 17 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.4% of those games.

Marozsan has averaged 24.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set through 11 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Munar and Marozsan have matched up in the last five years.

