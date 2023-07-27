Jaume Munar vs. Fabian Marozsan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
On Thursday, Jaume Munar (No. 104 in the world) faces Fabian Marozsan (No. 87) in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.
In this Round of 16 match against Marozsan (-105), Munar is favored with -120 odds.
Jaume Munar vs. Fabian Marozsan Match Information
- Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, July 27
- Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris
- Location: Umag, Croatia
- Court Surface: Clay
Jaume Munar vs. Fabian Marozsan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jaume Munar has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Jaume Munar
|Fabian Marozsan
|-120
|Odds to Win Match
|-105
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+900
|54.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|51.2%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|10.0%
|48.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.6
Jaume Munar vs. Fabian Marozsan Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Munar defeated No. 65-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
- Marozsan advanced to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 110-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday.
- Through 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Munar has played 23.2 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 46.5% of them.
- Munar has played 22 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 22.4 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Marozsan is averaging 24.5 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 17 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.4% of those games.
- Marozsan has averaged 24.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set through 11 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Munar and Marozsan have matched up in the last five years.
