Alize Cornet (No. 70) will face Jil Teichmann (No. 124) in the Round of 16 of the Ladies Open Lausanne on Thursday, July 27.

With -175 odds, Teichmann is favored over Cornet (+135) for this matchup.

Jil Teichmann vs. Alize Cornet Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Jil Teichmann vs. Alize Cornet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jil Teichmann has a 63.6% chance to win.

Jil Teichmann Alize Cornet -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +900 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Jil Teichmann vs. Alize Cornet Trends and Insights

Teichmann took down Erika Andreeva 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Cornet advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 117-ranked Viktorija Golubic 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Teichmann has played 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.4 games per match.

Teichmann has played seven matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 26.1 games per match.

Cornet has played 39 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.2 games per match and winning 49.9% of those games.

In eight matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Cornet has averaged 24.3 games per match and 10.2 games per set, winning 50.0% of the games.

Teichmann and Cornet have not matched up against each other since 2015.

