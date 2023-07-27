In the Hamburg quarterfinals on Thursday, Jule Niemeier meets Daria Saville.

With -165 odds, Niemeier is favored over Saville (+130) for this matchup.

Jule Niemeier vs. Daria Saville Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Jule Niemeier vs. Daria Saville Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jule Niemeier has a 62.3% chance to win.

Jule Niemeier Daria Saville -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +450 Odds to Win Tournament +700 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 49.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.2

Jule Niemeier vs. Daria Saville Trends and Insights

Niemeier defeated Yulia Putintseva 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Saville beat Tamara Korpatsch 7-6, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Niemeier has played 31 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.7 games per match.

In her seven matches on clay over the past 12 months, Niemeier has played an average of 20.3 games.

In her 19 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Saville is averaging 19.5 games per match while winning 54.2% of those games.

Saville has averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.6 games per set in five matches on clay courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Niemeier and Saville have not matched up on the court.

