Kei Nishikori (No. 439 ranking) will meet Juncheng Shang (No. 156) in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open on Thursday, July 27.

In this Round of 16 match, Nishikori is favored (-150) against Shang (+115) .

Kei Nishikori vs. Juncheng Shang Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

Round: Round of 16

Date: Thursday, July 27

Venue: Atlantic Station

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Court Surface: Hard

Kei Nishikori vs. Juncheng Shang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kei Nishikori has a 60.0% chance to win.

Kei Nishikori Juncheng Shang -150 Odds to Win Match +115 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 52.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.2

Kei Nishikori vs. Juncheng Shang Trends and Insights

Nishikori advanced past Jordan Thompson 7-6, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Shang eliminated Ben Shelton 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through one match over the past 12 months (across all court types), Nishikori has played 26.0 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.8% of them.

On hard courts, Nishikori has played one match over the past year, totaling 26.0 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.8% of games.

Shang is averaging 27.2 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 18 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.6% of those games.

Shang is averaging 27.8 games per match (26.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set through 12 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Nishikori and Shang have not matched up against each other since 2015.

