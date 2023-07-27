The Atlanta Dream (13-10) will turn to Rhyne Howard (18.6 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they attempt to beat Breanna Stewart (22.6, second) and the New York Liberty (17-5) on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Barclays Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and BSSE.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Dream

New York records only four more points per game (88.7) than Atlanta gives up (84.7).

New York is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Atlanta allows to opponents.

In games the Liberty shoot higher than 42.5% from the field, they are 13-3 overall.

New York shoots 38.3% from deep, 5.7% higher than the 32.6% Atlanta allows to opponents.

The Liberty have assembled a 15-2 record in games this season when the team connects on more than 32.6% of their three-point attempts.

New York and Atlanta rebound at about the same rate, with New York averaging 0.5 more rebounds per game.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 89.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.9 points more than the 88.7 they've scored this year.

New York has been less stingy on the defensive side of the ball lately, giving up 85.3 points per game during its past 10 contests compared to the 82.4 points per game its opponents average over the 2023 season.

The Liberty are trending up from deep during their last 10 outings, making 11.2 threes per game and shooting 39.2% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 10.9 makes and 38.3% from distance in the 2023 season.

Liberty Injuries