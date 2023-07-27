On Thursday, Lucrezia Stefanini (No. 108 in the world) meets Jodie Anna Burrage (No. 95) in the Round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open.

With -120 odds, Stefanini is favored over Burrage (-110) for this match.

Lucrezia Stefanini vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Lucrezia Stefanini vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lucrezia Stefanini has a 54.5% chance to win.

Lucrezia Stefanini Jodie Anna Burrage -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 50 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50

Lucrezia Stefanini vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 55-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova 6-1, 7-6 on Tuesday, Stefanini advanced to the Round of 16.

Burrage eliminated Ankita Raina 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Stefanini has played 21.2 games per match in her 22 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Through 15 matches over the past year on hard courts, Stefanini has played 21.3 games per match and won 49.1% of them.

Burrage is averaging 23.1 games per match through her 23 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.4% of those games.

Burrage has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set through nine matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.3% of those games.

This is the first time that Stefanini and Burrage have played in the last five years.

