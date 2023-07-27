In the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on Thursday, Lorenzo Sonego (ranked No. 43) faces Marco Cecchinato (No. 96).

In this Round of 16 matchup against Cecchinato (+240), Sonego is favored with -350 odds.

Marco Cecchinato vs. Lorenzo Sonego Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Marco Cecchinato vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Sonego has a 77.8% chance to win.

Marco Cecchinato Lorenzo Sonego +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +750 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.8% 41.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.8

Marco Cecchinato vs. Lorenzo Sonego Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Cecchinato took down Alexander Shevchenko 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Sonego is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 loss at the hands of No. 79-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Round of 16 at the Swiss Open Gstaad.

Cecchinato has played 27 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.6 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 22 matches on clay over the past year, Cecchinato has played an average of 21.9 games (21.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his 55 matches in the past year across all court types, Sonego is averaging 25.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.8% of those games.

On clay courts, Sonego has played 13 matches and averaged 27.9 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Cecchinato and Sonego have not competed against each other since 2015.

