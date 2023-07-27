No. 105-ranked Maxime Cressy will take on No. 46 Jeffrey John Wolf in the Truist Atlanta Open Round of 16 on Thursday, July 27.

Against the underdog Cressy (+140), Wolf is favored (-185) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Maxime Cressy vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Maxime Cressy vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has a 64.9% chance to win.

Maxime Cressy Jeffrey John Wolf +140 Odds to Win Match -185 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 45.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.8

Maxime Cressy vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Trends and Insights

Cressy is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 140-ranked Alex Michelsen in Tuesday's Round of 32.

Wolf beat Jason Jung 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Through 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Cressy has played 27.2 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.3% of them.

In his 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Cressy has played an average of 26.6 games (25.7 in best-of-three matches).

Wolf has played 57 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.6 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Wolf has played 39 matches and averaged 25.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Cressy and Wolf each own one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on October 12, 2022, with Wolf finishing on top 6-3, 6-4.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly balanced between Cressy and Wolf, each taking two sets against the other.

Cressy and Wolf have squared off in 36 total games, with Cressy taking 19 and Wolf claiming 17.

In two matches between Cressy and Wolf, they have played 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

