Noma Noha Akugue (No. 207 ranking) will meet Martina Trevisan (No. 76) in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg on Thursday, July 27.

In this Quarterfinal matchup, Trevisan is favored (-400) versus Noha Akugue (+290) .

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Martina Trevisan Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Martina Trevisan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Martina Trevisan has an 80.0% chance to win.

Noma Noha Akugue Martina Trevisan +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +400 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 40.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.9

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Martina Trevisan Trends and Insights

Noha Akugue is looking to stay on track after a 0-6, 7-6, 6-4 win over No. 154-ranked Storm Sanders in Wednesday's Round of 16.

Trevisan will look to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-3 win over No. 67-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Noha Akugue has played 21.8 games per match in her 10 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In her five matches on clay over the past 12 months, Noha Akugue has played an average of 25.0 games.

Trevisan has averaged 19.1 games per match in her 34 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 47.4% of the games.

Trevisan has averaged 18.7 games per match and 10.7 games per set through 12 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Noha Akugue and Trevisan have not competed against each other.

