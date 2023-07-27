Karolina Muchova (No. 18) will take on Rebecca Sramkova (No. 174) in the Round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open on Thursday, July 27.

Muchova is the favorite (-1600) in this match, compared to the underdog Sramkova, who is +750.

Rebecca Sramkova vs. Karolina Muchova Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Rebecca Sramkova vs. Karolina Muchova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has a 94.1% chance to win.

Rebecca Sramkova Karolina Muchova +750 Odds to Win Match -1600 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +300 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 94.1% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 25.0% 30 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 70

Rebecca Sramkova vs. Karolina Muchova Trends and Insights

Sramkova defeated Weronika Ewald 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Muchova won 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 versus Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through three matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Sramkova has played 26.0 games per match and won 47.4% of them.

In the past 12 months, Muchova has competed in 41 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 55.8% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Muchova is averaging 21.0 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Sramkova and Muchova have played in the last five years.

