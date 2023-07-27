Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 87 ranking) will take on Tamara Zidansek (No. 133) in the Round of 16 of the Ladies Open Lausanne on Thursday, July 27.

With -225 odds, Sorribes Tormo is the favorite against Zidansek (+175) for this matchup.

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Tamara Zidansek Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Tamara Zidansek Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sara Sorribes Tormo has a 69.2% chance to win.

Sara Sorribes Tormo Tamara Zidansek -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 55.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.6

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Tamara Zidansek Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Sorribes Tormo beat No. 454-ranked Susan Bandecchi, 6-2, 6-1.

Zidansek took home the win 6-2, 6-4 against Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Sorribes Tormo has played 21 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.0 games per match.

Sorribes Tormo has played 13 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 18.2 games per match.

Zidansek has played 24 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.2 games per match and winning 51.2% of those games.

Zidansek has averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set through seven matches on clay courts in the past year.

On June 9, 2019, Sorribes Tormo and Zidansek played in the Bol finals. Zidansek secured the win 7-5, 7-5.

In two head-to-head sets between Zidansek and Sorribes Tormo, Zidansek has yet to drop one.

Zidansek and Sorribes Tormo have squared off in 24 total games, and Zidansek has won more often, capturing 14 of them.

In their one match against each other, Sorribes Tormo and Zidansek are averaging 24.0 games and 2.0 sets.

