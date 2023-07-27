On Thursday, Federico Coria (No. 108 in the world) takes on Stan Wawrinka (No. 72) in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

Wawrinka carries -165 odds to bring home a victory against Coria (+130).

Stan Wawrinka vs. Federico Coria Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Stan Wawrinka vs. Federico Coria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 62.3% chance to win.

Stan Wawrinka Federico Coria -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Stan Wawrinka vs. Federico Coria Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 129-ranked Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday, Wawrinka reached the Round of 16.

Coria won 6-4, 6-2 versus Marc-Andrea Huesler in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Wawrinka has played 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 27.3 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Wawrinka has played 11 matches over the past year, totaling 28.7 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.7% of games.

Coria has played 22 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.8 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 46.5% of those games.

In 12 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Coria has averaged 22.3 games per match (20.4 in best-of-three matches) and 11.7 games per set, winning 50.4% of the games.

This is the first time that Wawrinka and Coria have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

