On Thursday, Federico Coria (No. 108 in the world) takes on Stan Wawrinka (No. 72) in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

Wawrinka carries -165 odds to bring home a victory against Coria (+130).

Stan Wawrinka vs. Federico Coria Match Information

  • Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, July 27
  • Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris
  • Location: Umag, Croatia
  • Court Surface: Clay

Stan Wawrinka vs. Federico Coria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 62.3% chance to win.

Stan Wawrinka Federico Coria
-165 Odds to Win Match +130
+550 Odds to Win Tournament +1200
62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5%
15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7%
53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Stan Wawrinka vs. Federico Coria Trends and Insights

  • By defeating No. 129-ranked Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday, Wawrinka reached the Round of 16.
  • Coria won 6-4, 6-2 versus Marc-Andrea Huesler in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
  • Wawrinka has played 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 27.3 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches).
  • On clay, Wawrinka has played 11 matches over the past year, totaling 28.7 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.7% of games.
  • Coria has played 22 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.8 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 46.5% of those games.
  • In 12 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Coria has averaged 22.3 games per match (20.4 in best-of-three matches) and 11.7 games per set, winning 50.4% of the games.
  • This is the first time that Wawrinka and Coria have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

