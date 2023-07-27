In a match slated for Thursday, Roberto Carballes Baena (No. 59 in rankings) will take on Taro Daniel (No. 113) in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

Carballes Baena is the favorite (-120) in this match, compared to the underdog Daniel, who is -110.

Taro Daniel vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Taro Daniel vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roberto Carballes Baena has a 54.5% chance to win.

Taro Daniel Roberto Carballes Baena -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Taro Daniel vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Trends and Insights

Daniel is looking to stay on track after a 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over Martin Landaluce in Monday's Round of 32.

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Swiss Open Gstaad, Carballes Baena lost 1-6, 1-3 against Stan Wawrinka.

Daniel has played 53 matches over the past year across all court types, and 23.6 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, Daniel has played an average of 24.9 games (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

Carballes Baena has played 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.6 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.2% of those games.

Carballes Baena has averaged 23.3 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in 25 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

On March 8, 2023, Daniel and Carballes Baena met in the BNP Paribas Open Round of 128. Daniel secured the win 6-1, 7-5.

In two sets between Daniel and Carballes Baena, Daniel has yet to lose any of them.

Daniel has taken 13 games (68.4% win rate) against Carballes Baena, who has claimed six games.

In one head-to-head match, Daniel and Carballes Baena are averaging 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

