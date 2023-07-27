In the Truist Atlanta Open Round of 16 on Thursday, we have a matchup of No. 89-ranked Yibing Wu against No. 9 Taylor Fritz.

In this Round of 16 match, Fritz is the favorite (-275) against Wu (+210) .

Taylor Fritz vs. Yibing Wu Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Taylor Fritz vs. Yibing Wu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 73.3% chance to win.

Taylor Fritz Yibing Wu -275 Odds to Win Match +210 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 57.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.4

Taylor Fritz vs. Yibing Wu Trends and Insights

Fritz most recently competed on July 6, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon, and the match ended in a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2 loss to No. 59-ranked Mikael Ymer .

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Wu beat No. 73-ranked Corentin Moutet, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Fritz has played 68 matches over the past year across all court types, and 26.2 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Fritz has played 44 matches over the past year, totaling 25.8 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 55.0% of games.

Wu is averaging 27.0 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 31 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.5% of those games.

Wu has averaged 29.1 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set in 18 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.6% of those games.

Fritz and Wu have played once dating back to 2015, in the Dallas Open semifinals. Wu won that matchup 6-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Wu and Fritz have matched up in three sets against each other, with Wu claiming two of them.

Wu has taken down Fritz in 19 of 35 total games between them, good for a 54.3% winning percentage.

Wu and Fritz have squared off one time, and they have averaged 35.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

