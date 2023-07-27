Zhizhen Zhang (No. 79) will face Yannick Hanfmann (No. 45) in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg European Open on Thursday, July 27.

In this Round of 16 matchup, Hanfmann is favored (-275) versus Zhang (+210) .

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Zhizhen Zhang Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 27

Thursday, July 27 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Zhizhen Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yannick Hanfmann has a 73.3% chance to win.

Yannick Hanfmann Zhizhen Zhang -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 57.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.1

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Zhizhen Zhang Trends and Insights

Hanfmann made it past Francisco Cerundolo 4-6, 6-2, 4-2 in the Round of 32.

Zhang took down Jan Choinski 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through 57 matches over the past year (across all court types), Hanfmann has played 23.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.8% of them.

On clay, Hanfmann has played 42 matches over the past year, totaling 22.8 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 55.0% of games.

Zhang has averaged 25.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.0% of the games.

On clay courts, Zhang has played 14 matches and averaged 26.7 games per match (26.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.

This is the first time that Hanfmann and Zhang have matched up in the last five years.

