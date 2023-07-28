Alexander Zverev (No. 19 ranking) will face Luca van Assche (No. 77) in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open on Friday, July 28.

In the Quarterfinal, Zverev is the favorite against van Assche, with -450 odds compared to the underdog's +310.

Alexander Zverev vs. Luca van Assche Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Alexander Zverev vs. Luca van Assche Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has an 81.8% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Luca van Assche -450 Odds to Win Match +310 +300 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 25.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 60.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.2

Alexander Zverev vs. Luca van Assche Trends and Insights

By beating No. 144-ranked Maximilian Marterer 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday, Zverev advanced to the quarterfinals.

van Assche made it to the quarterfinals by defeating No. 39-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Zverev has played 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 26.0 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Zverev has played 22 matches over the past year, totaling 24.1 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.8% of games.

van Assche has averaged 26.0 games per match (25.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 27 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.0% of the games.

In 14 matches on clay courts in the past year, van Assche has averaged 24.4 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 50.1% of the games.

Zverev and van Assche have not competed against each other since 2015.

