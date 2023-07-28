Alexei Popyrin (No. 90 ranking) will face Dino Prizmic (No. 287) in the quarterfinals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on Friday, July 28.

Prizmic has -120 odds to bring home a victory against Popyrin (-110).

Alexei Popyrin vs. Dino Prizmic Match Information

  • Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
  • Round: Quarterfinals
  • Date: Friday, July 28
  • Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris
  • Location: Umag, Croatia
  • Court Surface: Clay

Alexei Popyrin vs. Dino Prizmic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dino Prizmic has a 54.5% chance to win.

Alexei Popyrin Dino Prizmic
-110 Odds to Win Match -120
+800 Odds to Win Tournament +900
52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5%
11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0%
45.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.1

Alexei Popyrin vs. Dino Prizmic Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Popyrin defeated No. 52-ranked Sebastian Ofner, 6-4, 6-1.
  • Prizmic was victorious 6-2, 6-3 against Zsombor Piros in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
  • Popyrin has played 28.0 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
  • On clay, Popyrin has played 16 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.7 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.5% of games.
  • Prizmic has averaged 16.8 games per match (16.8 in best-of-three matches) in his five matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 63.1% of the games.
  • On clay courts, Prizmic has played five matches and averaged 16.8 games per match (16.8 in best-of-three matches) and 8.4 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Popyrin and Prizmic have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

