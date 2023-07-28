Alexei Popyrin (No. 90 ranking) will face Dino Prizmic (No. 287) in the quarterfinals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on Friday, July 28.

Prizmic has -120 odds to bring home a victory against Popyrin (-110).

Alexei Popyrin vs. Dino Prizmic Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Alexei Popyrin vs. Dino Prizmic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dino Prizmic has a 54.5% chance to win.

Alexei Popyrin Dino Prizmic -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +900 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 45.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.1

Alexei Popyrin vs. Dino Prizmic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Popyrin defeated No. 52-ranked Sebastian Ofner, 6-4, 6-1.

Prizmic was victorious 6-2, 6-3 against Zsombor Piros in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Popyrin has played 28.0 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Popyrin has played 16 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.7 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.5% of games.

Prizmic has averaged 16.8 games per match (16.8 in best-of-three matches) in his five matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 63.1% of the games.

On clay courts, Prizmic has played five matches and averaged 16.8 games per match (16.8 in best-of-three matches) and 8.4 games per set.

This is the first time that Popyrin and Prizmic have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

