Alexei Popyrin vs. Dino Prizmic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Alexei Popyrin (No. 90 ranking) will face Dino Prizmic (No. 287) in the quarterfinals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on Friday, July 28.
Prizmic has -120 odds to bring home a victory against Popyrin (-110).
Alexei Popyrin vs. Dino Prizmic Match Information
- Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, July 28
- Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris
- Location: Umag, Croatia
- Court Surface: Clay
Alexei Popyrin vs. Dino Prizmic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Dino Prizmic has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Alexei Popyrin
|Dino Prizmic
|-110
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|+800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+900
|52.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|11.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|10.0%
|45.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.1
Alexei Popyrin vs. Dino Prizmic Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Popyrin defeated No. 52-ranked Sebastian Ofner, 6-4, 6-1.
- Prizmic was victorious 6-2, 6-3 against Zsombor Piros in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Popyrin has played 28.0 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- On clay, Popyrin has played 16 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.7 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.5% of games.
- Prizmic has averaged 16.8 games per match (16.8 in best-of-three matches) in his five matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 63.1% of the games.
- On clay courts, Prizmic has played five matches and averaged 16.8 games per match (16.8 in best-of-three matches) and 8.4 games per set.
- This is the first time that Popyrin and Prizmic have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
