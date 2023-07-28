Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 145 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .331.
- In 64.9% of his games this year (61 of 94), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (20.2%) he recorded at least two.
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (10.6%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 29.8% of his games this season, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (37.2%), including eight multi-run games (8.5%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|40
|.290
|AVG
|.190
|.362
|OBP
|.291
|.470
|SLG
|.281
|18
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|15
|43/19
|K/BB
|46/15
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.91 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.91, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
