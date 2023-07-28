On Friday, Arthur Rinderknech (No. 80 in the world) faces Adrian Andreev (No. 210) in the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023.

Rinderknech has -250 odds to claim a win versus Andreev (+170).

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Adrian Andreev Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Adrian Andreev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 71.4% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Adrian Andreev -250 Odds to Win Match +170 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 55.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.2

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Adrian Andreev Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Rinderknech defeated No. 221-ranked Stefano Travaglia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Andreev won 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 against Harold Mayot in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Rinderknech has played 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.1 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his seven matches on clay over the past 12 months, Rinderknech has played an average of 26.6 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Andreev is averaging 22.4 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his eight matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.2% of those games.

In four matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Andreev has averaged 19.8 games per match (19.8 in best-of-three matches) and 11.3 games per set, winning 49.4% of the games.

Rinderknech and Andreev have not matched up against each other since 2015.

