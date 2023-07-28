On Friday, Billy McKinney (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is hitting .241 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.

This year, McKinney has tallied at least one hit in 19 of 32 games (59.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this year (21.9%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 32 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 12 .296 AVG .152 .377 OBP .222 .648 SLG .182 8 XBH 1 5 HR 0 9 RBI 1 11/7 K/BB 13/2 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings