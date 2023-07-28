The Toronto Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Shohei Ohtani and others in this contest.

Blue Jays vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Gausman Stats

The Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman (7-5) will make his 21st start of the season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Gausman will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has made 20 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.18), 17th in WHIP (1.118), and second in K/9 (12).

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Jul. 22 6.0 5 4 4 9 0 at Tigers Jul. 8 6.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 5.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Giants Jun. 27 6.0 3 1 1 12 1 at Marlins Jun. 21 6.0 8 3 3 6 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 37 walks and 65 RBI (106 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .272/.342/.456 slash line so far this year.

Guerrero hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 26 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Jul. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 24 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Mariners Jul. 22 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has recorded 136 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .313/.345/.488 on the year.

Bichette has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 26 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Dodgers Jul. 25 4-for-6 1 1 2 8 0 at Dodgers Jul. 24 0-for-1 0 0 1 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 114 hits with 16 doubles, seven triples, 38 home runs, 62 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .298/.395/.675 slash line so far this season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 27 2-for-3 2 2 3 8 0 at Tigers Jul. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 25 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 23 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Taylor Ward Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ward Stats

Taylor Ward has 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 46 RBI (88 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .251/.333/.420 on the year.

Ward Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 27 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 27 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 at Tigers Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1

