Shohei Ohtani leads the Los Angeles Angels (54-49) into a contest against the Toronto Blue Jays (57-46), a game after homering twice in an 11-4 victory over the Tigers, at 7:07 PM ET on Friday.

The probable starters are Kevin Gausman (7-5) for the Blue Jays and Lucas Giolito for the Angels.

Blue Jays vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023

7:07 PM ET

Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre

Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (7-5, 3.18 ERA) vs Giolito - LAA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

Gausman (7-5) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.18 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .232.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Gausman has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito will make his first start of the season for the Angels.

The 29-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

