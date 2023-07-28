In the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open on Friday, Casper Ruud (ranked No. 4) takes on Arthur Fils (No. 71).

In the Quarterfinal, Ruud is favored over Fils, with -375 odds compared to the underdog's +275.

Casper Ruud vs. Arthur Fils Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Casper Ruud vs. Arthur Fils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has a 78.9% chance to win.

Casper Ruud Arthur Fils -375 Odds to Win Match +275 +200 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.7% 33.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 59.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.6

Casper Ruud vs. Arthur Fils Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Ruud beat Cristian Garin 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Fils made it to the quarterfinals by defeating No. 60-ranked Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 7-5 on Thursday.

In his 61 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Ruud has played an average of 27.6 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Ruud has played 27 matches on clay over the past year, and 25.2 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

Fils is averaging 21.4 games per match (20.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 29 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.9% of those games.

Fils has averaged 22.2 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 14 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Ruud and Fils have not played against each other.

