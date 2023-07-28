In the quarterfinals of the Truist Atlanta Open on Friday, Christopher Eubanks (ranked No. 32) meets Aleksandar Vukic (No. 82).

In this Quarterfinal match, Eubanks is favored (-165) against Vukic (+130) .

Christopher Eubanks vs. Aleksandar Vukic Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Christopher Eubanks vs. Aleksandar Vukic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher Eubanks has a 62.3% chance to win.

Christopher Eubanks Aleksandar Vukic -165 Odds to Win Match +130 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Christopher Eubanks vs. Aleksandar Vukic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Eubanks eliminated No. 58-ranked Brandon Nakashima, 6-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Vukic was victorious 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 versus Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Through 48 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Eubanks has played 29.1 games per match (25.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.6% of them.

Eubanks has played 27.5 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 29 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Vukic has played 34 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 24.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.5% of those games.

Through 21 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Vukic has averaged 23.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 52.1% of those games.

In head-to-head matchups, Vukic has recorded four wins, while Eubanks has two. In their last match on May 11, 2023, Vukic came out on top 6-7, 7-6, 6-4.

In 15 total sets against one another, Vukic has clinched nine, while Eubanks has secured six.

Vukic has captured 87 games (53.4% win rate) versus Eubanks, who has claimed 76 games.

In their six matches against each other, Eubanks and Vukic are averaging 27.2 games and 2.5 sets.

