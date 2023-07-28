As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 43-ranked Varvara Gracheva and No. 86 Leylah Annie Fernandez will be squaring off at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in Washington, District of Columbia.

Citi Open Info

Tournament: Citi Open

Citi Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: July 29

July 29 TV Channel:

Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Kayla Day vs. Magdalena Frech Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Frech (-125) Day (-110) Anna Blinkova vs. Clervie Ngounoue Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Blinkova (-550) Ngounoue (+320) Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Katie Boulter Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:15 AM ET Boulter (-225) Mandlik (+160) Varvara Gracheva vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:15 AM ET Fernandez (-140) Gracheva (+100) Lauren Davis vs. Alana Smith Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:30 PM ET Davis (-1400) Smith (+600) Ashlyn Krueger vs. Rebecca Peterson Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:40 PM ET Peterson (-225) Krueger (+160) Iryna Shymanovich vs. Peyton Stearns Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:55 PM ET Stearns (-400) Shymanovich (+260) Alycia Parks vs. Hailey Baptiste Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:00 PM ET Parks (-250) Baptiste (+165)

