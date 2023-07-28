The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .254 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

Wong is batting .412 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 56.2% of his games this year (41 of 73), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has picked up an RBI in 20.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31 games this season (42.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .296 AVG .207 .350 OBP .267 .480 SLG .333 13 XBH 12 5 HR 1 13 RBI 10 41/8 K/BB 46/8 3 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings