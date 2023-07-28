On Friday, Diane Parry (No. 90 in the world) takes on Alize Cornet (No. 70) in the quarterfinals of the Ladies Open Lausanne.

Cornet is the favorite (-125) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Parry, who is +100.

Diane Parry vs. Alize Cornet Match Information

  • Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne
  • Round: Quarterfinals
  • Date: Friday, July 28
  • Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne
  • Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
  • Court Surface: Clay

Diane Parry vs. Alize Cornet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alize Cornet has a 55.6% chance to win.

Diane Parry Alize Cornet
+100 Odds to Win Match -125
+650 Odds to Win Tournament +550
50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6%
13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4%
48.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.7

Diane Parry vs. Alize Cornet Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Parry beat Danka Kovinic 6-4, 7-5.
  • Cornet was victorious 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 versus Jil Teichmann in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
  • Parry has played 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.9 games per match.
  • Parry has played five matches on clay over the past year, and 22.8 games per match.
  • In the past year, Cornet has played 39 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.9% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
  • On clay, Cornet has played eight matches and averaged 24.3 games per match and 10.2 games per set.
  • Parry and Cornet have not played each other since 2015.

