On Friday, Diane Parry (No. 90 in the world) takes on Alize Cornet (No. 70) in the quarterfinals of the Ladies Open Lausanne.

Cornet is the favorite (-125) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Parry, who is +100.

Diane Parry vs. Alize Cornet Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Diane Parry vs. Alize Cornet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alize Cornet has a 55.6% chance to win.

Diane Parry Alize Cornet +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +550 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 48.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.7

Diane Parry vs. Alize Cornet Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Parry beat Danka Kovinic 6-4, 7-5.

Cornet was victorious 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 versus Jil Teichmann in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Parry has played 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.9 games per match.

Parry has played five matches on clay over the past year, and 22.8 games per match.

In the past year, Cornet has played 39 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.9% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

On clay, Cornet has played eight matches and averaged 24.3 games per match and 10.2 games per set.

Parry and Cornet have not played each other since 2015.

