Diane Parry vs. Alize Cornet: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Ladies Open Lausanne
On Friday, Diane Parry (No. 90 in the world) takes on Alize Cornet (No. 70) in the quarterfinals of the Ladies Open Lausanne.
Cornet is the favorite (-125) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Parry, who is +100.
Diane Parry vs. Alize Cornet Match Information
- Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, July 28
- Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne
- Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Clay
Diane Parry vs. Alize Cornet Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alize Cornet has a 55.6% chance to win.
|Diane Parry
|Alize Cornet
|+100
|Odds to Win Match
|-125
|+650
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+550
|50.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|55.6%
|13.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|15.4%
|48.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.7
Diane Parry vs. Alize Cornet Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Parry beat Danka Kovinic 6-4, 7-5.
- Cornet was victorious 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 versus Jil Teichmann in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Parry has played 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.9 games per match.
- Parry has played five matches on clay over the past year, and 22.8 games per match.
- In the past year, Cornet has played 39 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.9% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
- On clay, Cornet has played eight matches and averaged 24.3 games per match and 10.2 games per set.
- Parry and Cornet have not played each other since 2015.
