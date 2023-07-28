In the quarterfinals of the Truist Atlanta Open on Friday, Dominik Koepfer (ranked No. 88) meets Jeffrey John Wolf (No. 46).

In this Quarterfinal match, Wolf is favored (-250) versus Koepfer (+190) .

Dominik Koepfer vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Dominik Koepfer vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has a 71.4% chance to win.

Dominik Koepfer Jeffrey John Wolf +190 Odds to Win Match -250 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 43.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.4

Dominik Koepfer vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Trends and Insights

Koepfer took down Daniel Evans 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Wolf advanced to the quarterfinals by taking down No. 105-ranked Maxime Cressy 7-6, 6-3 on Thursday.

Through 10 matches over the past year (across all court types), Koepfer has played 22.8 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.6% of them.

On hard courts, Koepfer has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.9% of games.

Wolf has played 58 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.6 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.4% of those games.

Through 40 matches on hard courts in the past year, Wolf has averaged 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 52.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Koepfer and Wolf have not met on the court.

