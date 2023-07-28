Dominik Koepfer vs. Jeffrey John Wolf: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Truist Atlanta Open
In the quarterfinals of the Truist Atlanta Open on Friday, Dominik Koepfer (ranked No. 88) meets Jeffrey John Wolf (No. 46).
In this Quarterfinal match, Wolf is favored (-250) versus Koepfer (+190) .
Dominik Koepfer vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Match Information
- Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, July 28
- Venue: Atlantic Station
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Court Surface: Hard
Dominik Koepfer vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Dominik Koepfer
|Jeffrey John Wolf
|+190
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|43.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.4
Dominik Koepfer vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Trends and Insights
- Koepfer took down Daniel Evans 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Wolf advanced to the quarterfinals by taking down No. 105-ranked Maxime Cressy 7-6, 6-3 on Thursday.
- Through 10 matches over the past year (across all court types), Koepfer has played 22.8 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.6% of them.
- On hard courts, Koepfer has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.9% of games.
- Wolf has played 58 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.6 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.4% of those games.
- Through 40 matches on hard courts in the past year, Wolf has averaged 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 52.4% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Koepfer and Wolf have not met on the court.
