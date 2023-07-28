In the quarterfinals of the Ladies Open Lausanne on Friday, Elina Avanesyan (ranked No. 68) meets Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 42).

Cocciaretto is favored (-155) in this match, compared to the underdog Avanesyan, who is +120.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Elina Avanesyan vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elina Avanesyan vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has a 60.8% chance to win.

Elina Avanesyan Elisabetta Cocciaretto +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +750 Odds to Win Tournament +500 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Elina Avanesyan vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Avanesyan advanced past No. 217-ranked Chloe Paquet, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Cocciaretto won 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 against Julia Riera in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Avanesyan has played 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.3 games per match.

In her 15 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Avanesyan has played an average of 20.9 games.

In the past year, Cocciaretto has competed in 39 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.5% of the games. She averages 20.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

In 11 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Cocciaretto has averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 50.7% of the games.

On April 1, 2023, Avanesyan and Cocciaretto played in the WTA 125 San Luis Potosi, Mexico Singles 2023 semifinals. Cocciaretto took home the win 6-7, 6-1, 6-2.

In three total sets against each other, Cocciaretto has won two, while Avanesyan has secured one.

Cocciaretto and Avanesyan have squared off in 28 total games, with Cocciaretto taking 18 and Avanesyan securing 10.

Cocciaretto and Avanesyan have matched up one time, and they have averaged 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.