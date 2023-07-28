The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres and his .585 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 100 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .435.

Torres will look to extend his 15-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with two homers over the course of his last games.

In 73.0% of his games this season (73 of 100), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has an RBI in 27 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 43 .246 AVG .284 .325 OBP .337 .438 SLG .432 17 XBH 14 11 HR 5 26 RBI 17 33/24 K/BB 26/15 6 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings