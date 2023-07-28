Harrison Bader -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on July 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Mets.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .259.

Bader will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 over the course of his last games.

In 65.4% of his 52 games this season, Bader has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (13.5%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.6% of his games this season, Bader has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (21.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 21 .259 AVG .260 .296 OBP .280 .435 SLG .429 10 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 14 19/4 K/BB 13/2 6 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings