Heather Watson will meet Yanina Wickmayer in the BNP Paribas Poland Open quarterfinals on Friday, July 28.

With -185 odds, Wickmayer is favored over Watson (+140) in this matchup.

Heather Watson vs. Yanina Wickmayer Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Heather Watson vs. Yanina Wickmayer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yanina Wickmayer has a 64.9% chance to win.

Heather Watson Yanina Wickmayer +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 44.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.7

Heather Watson vs. Yanina Wickmayer Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Watson took down Yuliya Hatouka 6-2, 5-7, 6-1.

Wickmayer took down Tereza Martincova 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Watson has played 32 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.0 games per match.

In her 19 matches on hard courts over the past year, Watson has played an average of 21.2 games.

Wickmayer is averaging 21.4 games per match through her 13 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 55.8% of those games.

Through seven matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Wickmayer has averaged 20.1 games per match and 8.8 games per set, winning 58.2% of those games.

This is the first time that Watson and Wickmayer have played in the last five years.

