In the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag quarterfinals on Friday, Jaume Munar faces Lorenzo Sonego.

Compared to the underdog Munar (+110), Sonego is favored (-140) to advance to the femifinals.

Jaume Munar vs. Lorenzo Sonego Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Jaume Munar vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Sonego has a 58.3% chance to win.

Jaume Munar Lorenzo Sonego +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +500 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Jaume Munar vs. Lorenzo Sonego Trends and Insights

Munar took down Fabian Marozsan 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Sonego advanced past Marco Cecchinato 6-1, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In his 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Munar has played an average of 23.3 games (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his 23 matches on clay over the past year, Munar has played an average of 22.6 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 55 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Sonego is averaging 25.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.8% of those games.

Sonego has averaged 27.9 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 13 matches on clay courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Munar and Sonego have played in the last five years.

