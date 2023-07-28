Jiri Lehecka (No. 33 ranking) will take on Matteo Arnaldi (No. 76) in the quarterfinals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on Friday, July 28.

In this Quarterfinal matchup, Lehecka is favored (-150) against Arnaldi (+115) .

Jiri Lehecka vs. Matteo Arnaldi Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Jiri Lehecka vs. Matteo Arnaldi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has a 60.0% chance to win.

Jiri Lehecka Matteo Arnaldi -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +300 Odds to Win Tournament +600 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 25.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 51 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49

Jiri Lehecka vs. Matteo Arnaldi Trends and Insights

Lehecka defeated Dominic Thiem 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Arnaldi advanced past Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Lehecka has played 25.2 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 11 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Lehecka has played an average of 24.3 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Arnaldi has averaged 24.5 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 34 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.4% of the games.

In 17 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Arnaldi has averaged 24.4 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set, winning 54.1% of the games.

On November 10, 2022, Lehecka and Arnaldi matched up in the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin. Lehecka secured the win 4-3, 4-1, 4-3.

Lehecka and Arnaldi have faced off in three total sets, with Lehecka winning three of them and Arnaldi zero.

Lehecka has the advantage in 19 total games versus Arnaldi, claiming 12 of them.

Lehecka and Arnaldi have matched up one time, averaging 19.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

